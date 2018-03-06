SPOILER ALERT: Most shocking 'Bachelor' finale ever? Social media blows up over Arie’s choice

'Bachelor' fans were left in shock Monday night-- not due to who Arie Luyendyk Jr. chose to call his future wife-- but because of how quickly the magical romance ended.

During the finale of ABC's "The Bachelor," Arie, 36, proposed to Becca Kufrin in what was supposed to be the start of their long and prosperous lives together – unfortunately, their engagement was short-lived.

It was revealed during the "After The Final Rose" special that Ari had a change of heart and decided to break it off with Becca because there was another woman on his mind – the runner-up, Lauren Burhham, who he had left behind in Peru at the final rose ceremony, The New York Post reported.

“I was in love with Lauren and it’s hard to separate that feeling of loss. With Becca, I feel an immense amount of guilt. It’s not fair for her to be in a relationship where someone is half in. I have to follow my heart. Just thinking of the possibility of something with Lauren is making me want to risk it all,” Arie said, according to the paper. “I decided to call off the engagement and break up with Becca.”

Naturally, Becca was furious over Arie’s decision to call it quits after making the commitment to her on national television.

“Just leave. What are you still doing here?” Becca asks. “Just go.” After Ari convinces her to talk it out, he finally walks out the door for the final time, leaving her crying on the couch.

Viewers were quick to react on social media over the surprise ending: Some were outraged at Ari for the surprising plot-twist, while others were simply left speechless.

“I hope Lauren said no. Arie should not get to win after that,” one Twitter user wrote. “Hope she is smart enough to realize that and not be second his second choice.”

Even a Congressman joined in on the conversation, vowing to draw up a bill to ban Arie from visiting his state of Minnesota.

“If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota, Rep. Drew Christensen tweeted following the finale.

Fans have to wait until Tuesday night to see how the story unfolds, as Becca joins Chris Harrison, the host of The Bachelor, where she will confront Arie face-to-face for the first time since the breakup in the two-hour conclusion, the paper reported.