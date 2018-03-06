Jennifer Garner reacts to her Oscars face going viral

Jennifer Garner came to a shocking revelation on Sunday night at the 90th Annual Academy Awards — or so everybody thinks.

After the actress' unexpected facial expression went viral, the star is now offering up some potential answers as to why she made the horrified expression.

In her Instagram story on Monday, Garner attempted to weigh in on the spooked face she made during the show that went viral. But the truth is, it seems, Garner doesn't know what was going on during the moment that cameras caught her looking shocked.

Oscars 2018: Jennifer Garner's horrified expression goes viral on Twitter

Garner, who is relatively new to Instagram, shared with her followers some theories of why she made the now famous face. The actress played a video of her horrified expression three times and spoke over the video with different suggestions regarding what could have caused her shock and awe.

“Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?” the actress said on the Instagram story, referring to the Guillermo del Toro's best picture film.

She also mused that maybe her face had something to do with Oscars' show host, Jimmy Kimmel, and her Capital One commericals.

“Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait where’s my wallet?” she said as the video played again.

And lastly, she wondered, could she have been thinking about going nude on screen?

“Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait did I sign a nudity waiver?”

Garner made the face during the show, and in Nicole-Kidman-seal-clapping-fashion, it didn't take long for the actress to become the subject of a meme that had the world guessing what she could have been thinking about at that moment.

Apart from Garner's own personal theories, fans took to Twitter to share their own ideas of what the mother of three's expression could have possibly meant.