Amber Tamblyn slammed for tweet saying Hasidic men attempted to harm her following near car crash

Actress Amber Tamblyn was slammed on social media for tweeting that Hasidic Jewish men in New York attempted to harm her after she claimed she and her baby were almost hit by a van in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday.

Tamblyn tweeted asking for the public’s help to track the driver, she described as a Hasidic man, after she and her infant child were almost hit.

“If anyone in Brooklyn near the intersection of Washington Ave and Atlantic Ave just saw a Hasidic man in a grey van try to hit a woman and her baby in a stroller a (sic) she crossed a crosswalk, honking and touching the stroller with the car’s bumper, please DM me,” the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” star wrote. “That woman was me.”

In her following tweet, Tamblyn wrote Hasidic men in NYC have attempted to harm her and other women she knows in the past.

“But this is not the first time a man from the Hasidic community in NYC has attempted to harm me or other women I know,” Tamblyn tweeted. “Any woman riding a bike through South Williamsburg can attest. I hope this guy is caught.”

Social media users criticized Tamblyn’s tweets that appeared to target members of the religious Jewish sect. Some of her followers said she was making generalizations about a large community of orthodox Jews.

“I don’t understand your tweets. For someone who is so politically woke, I don’t understand your generalizations of the Hasidic Jewish community. It sounds racist,” one person tweeted.

“Let’s be rational here, Amber Tamblyn. Firstly, I am so glad you and baby are ok! But to target the Hasidic community like that – especially given the real antisemitism out there – is generally irresponsible,” a social media user tweeted.

“You can’t be both ‘woke and a bigot. Choose one,” another person tweeted.

“Well, I am a proud Hasidic Jew. I never hit you with my car. I never attacked you. Why are you attacking me?!” a person tweeted.

Tamblyn, 34, a prominent advocate of the Time’s Up movement, did not appear to call the police following the incident, TMZ reported. She has not immediately commented on the backlash.

Fox News' Nicole Darrah contributed to this report.