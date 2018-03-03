Rapper Rick Ross reportedly hospitalized in Florida

Rapper Rick Ross has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a medical issue at his home near Miami early Thursday morning.

But reports that Ross was "on life support" were being denied by the singer's family and some friends.

Fat Trel, a fellow rapper and close friend, confirmed that Ross was in a hospital, saying he was doing “good,” but “is not on life support,” BET reported.

Karen Civil, who according to BET helped discredit a 2013 TMZ report that said rapper Lil Wayne was close to dying, echoed Trel’s comments in a tweet Friday evening, saying Ross was “never on life support.”

Police responded after receiving a 911 call at 3:30 a.m. Thursday that said he was unresponsive and “slobbing [sic] at the mouth,” TMZ reported.

Davie Police Department officers also responded after reports that Ross became "combative" with paramedics, People magazine reported.

Ross was getting treatment in a cardiac unit, according to TMZ.

In 2011, Ross was hospitalized after suffering two seizures on two separate flights, according to TMZ. Ross attributed the incidents to lack of sleep, but has since changed has lifestyle and diet.

Meanwhile, Ross' celebrity friends have been sending messages of concern and support.

"Prayers up for my guy," rapper Snoop Dogg wrote on Twitter. "Hope you pull thru my brotha."