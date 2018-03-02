WWE legend turned porn star Tammy Sytch facing jail time as 'fugitive from justice'

Porn star and WWE legend Sunny has been arrested on contempt of court and fugitive charges and could be facing up to five years in prison, according to reports.

The 45-year-old, whose real name is Tammy Sytch, is said to be behind bars in New Jersey, with cops describing her as a “fugitive from justice.”

TMZ broke the news Thursday night that the WWE Hall of Famer was locked up again.

According to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Sytch is facing six charges of contempt — disobedience/resistance. The charges are related to Sytch not appearing before the court in two different jurisdictions.

There is still no word on the exact circumstances that led to her being cuffed.

Sytch was arrested four times in Pennsylvania between 2015 and 2016 and pleaded guilty to a trio of DUIs after completing an initial rehab program.

Judge Joseph T. Matika sentenced her to 97 days in prison, only to then give her credit for 95 days in rehab and two days in jail. She was released without spending a single day behind bars, although she was warned that any trouble during her probation would have consequences.

But just 18 days later, she was back in court, pleading guilty to driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle with no insurance and having license plates displayed that did not belong to her.

A post shared by Tammy (Sunny) Sytch. (@msoriginalsunny) on Feb 8, 2018 at 6:26pm PST

She was fined $1,496.45 as part of an agreement made with prosecutors that led to them dropping the most severe charge of receiving stolen property. Prosecutors also dropped a charge of fraudulent use or removal of registered license plates.

In February 2017, she was paroled from Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania after agreeing to attend a WWE-sponsored rehab.

Upon release, she was ordered to report directly to the in-patient drug rehabilitation center, successfully complete any aftercare recommendations and report to the probation office upon completion.

The conditions of release also ordered Sytch to perform 75 hours of community service and outlined that she would have a “zero-tolerance” threshold for possession or consumption of alcohol and non-prescribed medication. That rule also applied for any missed urine screenings without a legitimate excuse.

The release orders from February 2017 also show that her failure to adhere to the judge’s order would result in a petition to revoke her parole. That petition was filed six months later on Aug. 22, 2017.

A bench warrant for her arrest was issued the next day, though kept off the public radar, and it still remains unclear what led to the court revoking Sytch’s parole.

Based on court records, she could now be looking at five years in prison — based on the original verdict against her, which the court could opt to impose — plus any other additional penalties.

As Sunny, Sytch was one of wrestling’s biggest names back in the mid-’90s.

A post shared by Tammy (Sunny) Sytch. (@msoriginalsunny) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Working for WWE as a presenter and manager, she has since gone on to forge a successful career in the porn industry.

She has starred in one adult movie, “Sunny Side Up: In Through the Backdoor,” and offers webcam sessions on Skype.

Click here for the full report in The Sun.