Pamela Anderson speaks out about being molested by a babysitter, working with Harvey Weinstein

“Baywatch” legend Pamela Anderson opened up to British journalist Piers Morgan and said she was molested by a babysitter when she was a child. In the same chat, she also told Morgan she was bullied by disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein into starring in the 2008 film “Superhero Movie.”

Anderson spoke to Morgan for his documentary “Life Stories,” slated to air on Saturday in the United Kingdom, Deadline reported.

“I had a babysitter and she molested me for, I think, a year and I was between the ages of 4 and 8, somewhere around there," the former Playmate of the Month said.

Anderson recalled wishing her babysitter was dead.

"But I remember wishing her dead, and she ended up dying the next day at her graduation in a car accident and I thought, ‘OK now I’ve killed her, I’m magic, I can’t tell my parents about this and I’ve killed her.' I started believing I had this special power to kill people and so I was scared to tell them that this happened and I was also scared to tell them that I killed her.”

JENNIFER LAWRENCE TALKS GUNS AFTER SAYING SHE WANTS TO STAY AWAY FROM PARTISAN ISSUES

Anderson also recalled her experience with Weinstein, who she called a “rude bully” after Morgan asked her about her thoughts on the rampant sexual misconduct in Hollywood that has been highlighted in previous months.

Weinstein has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting dozens of women.

Anderson told Morgan that Weinstein threatened her career after she turned down a role in “Superhero Movie.” Weinstein wanted Anderson to play “Invisible Girl” with an invisible dog.

“I said ‘I’m not doing it’ and then he [Weinstein] just really said to me, ‘You’ll never work in this town again, I offered Pamela Anderson a role in a movie, are you crazy?’ And lots of very harsh words. He scared me so much that I did the film because I thought, ‘Harvey Weinstein, oh my God, this is like the most powerful person in Hollywood.’ He was just a bully, very rude, threatening. I did it out of duress,” Anderson recalled.

She told Morgan she was happy to see the disgraced producer’s once famous life take a complete nosedive following bombshell exposés by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

“I only know my own experience and that was bad enough,” Anderson said. “I think there was already common knowledge in the industry too that this was someone to be careful of, you just have to be careful.”

KRISTEN WIIG REPORTEDLY IN EARLY TALKS FOR ‘WONDER WOMAN 2’ VILLAIN ROLE

In the interview she also warned people of making false accusations. Last year, Anderson said the victims of Weinstein “should have known what they were getting into.”

“Obviously I am supportive of women and feel for women that have been made sexual advances on that they don’t want, but I also feel for the men too,” Anderson clarified. “I have two young boys and I always was very worried about a woman falsely accusing them of something and ruining their lives, so I thought people ask me if I’m a feminist and I don’t want women or men telling me how to be a woman. I prefer men to be passionate and aggressive and make the first move and you don’t want men to feel like they can’t, but obviously there are people that go too far.”