James Franco reportedly in good spirits despite sexual misconduct allegations, Oscars snub

James Franco is back on the scene after being accused of sexual misconduct by five women last month.

The 39-year-old actor has been spotted out and about in New York the past couple of weeks while in town filming the second season of HBO’s “The Deuce,” according to the New York Post.

Last week, he dined with his co-stars at 4 Charles Prime Rib in the West Village late into the night.

A spy tells The Post the “Disaster Artist” star was “in a great mood, joking around with his cast members.”

On Wednesday, Franco grabbed dinner at Fish Cheeks in Noho with his girlfriend, 24-year-old Isabel Pakzad, who posted an Instagram photo of New York earlier that day.

The Post reports he’s been hosting hush-hush “private ukulele nights” at Michael Della Femina and chef Phuong Tran’s popular Croft Alley eatery out in LA.

Says a spy, “Seems Franco and a revolving door of showbiz notables and insider pals have been meeting once a week, by invitation only... performing ukulele concerts of rock and folk songs.”

The actor, who won the 2018 Golden Globe for his portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in “The Disaster Artist,” has been keeping a low profile after several women came forward with accusations in January.

Franco was also nominated for a SAG Award, but his Oscar hopes were dashed when he was snubbed from the nominations after news of the allegations broke. “The Disaster Artist” was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars, although it’s unclear if Franco plans to attend the show on Sunday.

In February, it was revealed that Franco would remain the star and executive producer of “The Deuce.”

Meanwhile, a former student of Franco’s in LA has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the star’s production company, alleging it shafted him on getting an associate producer credit on Franco’s “The Disaster Artist.”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post's Page Six.