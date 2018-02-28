Lindsey Vonn reveals what she's doing now that the Olympics are over

Lindsey Vonn returned to the U.S. from the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang on Monday, spent Tuesday sleeping in, and by Wednesday she was back in the gym.

Vonn has stated the Olympics in South Korea, during which she won a bronze medal, were her last, but she isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

On Wednesday, she shared an Instagram video that showed her mid-work out.

She wrote, “Back in the gym and getting creative with my core work.”

A day earlier, she revealed she’d slept 13 hours upon returning home.

The skier earned celebrity status when she toured the TV circuit after she shot to fame at the 2010 Winter Olympics. She appeared on shows like “Late Night with David Letterman” and “Access Hollywood.” She also posed in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue.



In 2012, she began dating pro golfer Woods, making her tabloid fodder, especially due to Woods’ checkered cheater past. They called it quits in 2015.



That same year, her Olympic journey was chronicled in an NBC documentary.



Vonn has more than 1 million Twitter follows and 1.4 million Instagram followers.



Most recently, she was the subject of NBC’s buzzed-about Super Bowl commercials focusing on her highly anticipated return to the Winter Games following a series of injuries that had slowed her down in recent years.

Ahead of the 2018 Olympics, she earned an endorsement deal from Bounty and was featured in a commercial that aired many times during the games.

Vonn maintained a lighthearted attitude while at the 2018 Winter Games. On Valentine’s Day in South Korea, she asked the social media universe to help her find a date, admitting she forgot about the holiday and was single and ready to mingle.

The day after her last race, she told the Twitterverse she forgot to wear deodorant.

On a more serious note, she wrote as the Olympics wrapped up that she is still focusing on breaking Sweden’s Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time World Cup wins record.

“Grateful to have represented my country one last time in the Olympics. It’s been an amazing journey and I couldn’t be happier or more proud. Now it’s time to break one more record before I close out my career; catch Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup win record. He has 86 wins and I have 81...I will keep fighting for that last dream. I love you all. Goodnight.”