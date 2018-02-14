Lindsey Vonn searches for Valentine's Day date while at Olympics in Pyeongchang

Lindsey Vonn has love on the mind all the way in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Wednesday morning the Olympian shared a post on Twitter admitting that she had forgotten about Valentine's Day because she's single, but was open to a possible date.

The skier tweeted, "So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day....I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #worthashot."

Vonn, who decided to try her hand at a social media Valentine, received a slew of responses from single Twitter users.

French biathlete olympian Martin Fourcade tweeted at Vonn and suggested his good friend and Olympic cross-country skier, Richard Jouve.

"Hey @lindseyvonn my friend @Richardjouve is the best valentine you could find!"

American race car driver Conor Daly sent Vonn a poem that spelled out her name and said,

"L-oves America

I-s going to win gold

N-eeds to be my Valentine

D-oes magical things on skis

S-now and stuff

E-veryone is cheering for you

Y-ou think this will work?

#HappyValentinesDay"

And the U.S. Olympic team gave their teammate some love and shared a Vonn inspired Valentine's Day card which read, "You're the right Vonn for me."

Other Twitter users took their chances by sharing selfies, romantic GIFs and tagging the athlete in heartfelt posts.

Vonn has been single since her split from NFL coach Kenan Smith last November. The couple dated for a year.

Prior to her relationship with Smith, Vonn dated Tiger Woods. The couple ended their two-year relationship in 2015.