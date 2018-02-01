Lindsay Vonn shows off preparations for big Olympic comeback in new Super Bowl ad

Lindsey Vonn is ready for her comeback. The world-renowned skier shows off her strong recovery from injury in an ad for the upcoming Olympics. The ad is scheduled to air during Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Set to Alicia Keys’ “This Girl Is on Fire,” the ad takes fans into the world of the star skier, showing a glimpse of her life through personal home videos of her childhood, contrasting clips of her Olympic wins and dramatic falls, revealing footage of her hospital stays before surgery and her persistence through physical therapy and training sessions – all to make it back on top.

Vonn’s battle with injuries began in 2014 when the Olympic skier was forced to withdraw for the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia due to a knee injury. Two years later, the skier fractured her arm after a bad crash on the slopes and was rushed into emergency surgery.

The gold-medalist successfully recovered from her injuries by 2017, but last February, Vonn had food poising causing her to fall ill during a race.

In a November interview with Jimmy Fallon, Vonn opened up about her method of training for the upcoming Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“I never stop [training]. I mean, you can’t just wait until the last minute. I’ve been training since the end of last season, so March of this spring,” Vonn told Fallon. “It’s your country. You’ve got to represent and I wanted to be an Olympian since I was a kid, so that’s why I became a ski racer.”

The following month, Vonn made headlines for saying that she will not represent Trump while in South Korea, nor would she accept an invitation to the White House if asked.

“I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremonies,” she added. “I want to represent our country well, and I don’t think there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that.”