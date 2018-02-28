Carrie Underwood's childhood friend dies

The police officer who Carrie Underwood donated $10,000 to after the Oklahoma officer was injured in a rollover crash on his way to work has died.

The Checotah, Okla., Police Department shared news of Justin Durrett's death on Facebook.

"On Monday February 26th Asst. Chief Durrett succumbed to his injuries after a courageous battle. Asst. Police Chief Justin Durrett is a 13-year veteran of the Checotah Police Department and is a loving father of two children and a loving son," the post read.

Underwood, who was childhood friends with Durrett, made the donation under her married name, Carrie Fisher, on the GoFundMe campaign Saturday for Durrett.

Durrett was ejected from his vehicle in the Feb. 11 crash. He suffered a broken neck, bruised spine and multiple gashes on his head, according to the GoFundMe page.

Underwood is a childhood friend of Durrett's, and they attended church together, KOMO News reported.

The 34-year-old singer’s donation will help Durrett’s family pay for medical bills.