Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Political

Rosie O'Donnell selling anti-Trump T-shirt that calls president 'rapist' 'racist' 'liar'

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Comedian Rosie O'Donnell put her dislike for President Trump on t-shirts. They apparel is selling on Etsy, with proceeds going to "anti-Trump candidates and causes." Video

Rosie O'Donnell's anti-Trump shirt sells out

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell put her dislike for President Trump on t-shirts. They apparel is selling on Etsy, with proceeds going to "anti-Trump candidates and causes."

Rosie O'Donnell dislikes President Trump so much she put it on a T-shirt.

The comedian is selling anti-Trump shirts on Etsy and giving the proceeds to "anti-Trump candidates and causes."

"Til trump is out I will keep making these," O'Donnell wrote on her Etsy page. "My sadness rage disappointment will now be expressed with these pieces."

O'Donnell alerted her followers about the T-shirts on Wednesday tweeting, "get em while they last."

The first shirt posted by O'Donnell, which has since been sold out, featured a caricature of Trump with the words, "Rapist, Cheat, Liar, Racist, Con Man, A--hole."

Fox411: Rosie O'Donnell took her frustrations to Twitter saying anyone who 'stands' or 'works' with 'Adolf Trump' is a Nazi

The 55-year-old wrote, "We can do this America save ourselves from tyranny."

O'Donnell has been an outspoken critic of Trump's since the 2016 presidential election.

She called anyone who supports Trump a "Nazi" for working with "Adolf Hitler," and she once promoted an online game that prompts players to push Trump off of a cliff.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.