Rosie O'Donnell promotes 'Push Trump Off A Cliff Again' online game

Rosie O'Donnell is encouraging her Twitter followers to play an online game that allows players to push President Trump off of a cliff.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

"Push Trump Off A Cliff Again," O'Donnell tweeted along with a link to the game. The game's name is a riff off of Trump's campaign slogan "Make American Great Again."

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Players of the controversial game can either push Trump off a cliff, into a volcano, into a manhole, or have him eaten by a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their outrage of the 55-year-old's tweet.

Interesting - you got bent out of shape with the CNN memes but this is okay? Hypocrisy thy name is Rosie. — Pete Athens (@athynz1) July 17, 2017

One can dislike the President whomever he/she is, without suggesting any type of violence. Lead by example. — BethGrantDeRoos (@BethGrantDeRoos) July 19, 2017

The amount of time wasted by playing this game by the many people is astounding. What have we fallen to. Like him or not he's our potus. — Bryant (@buckraven89) July 19, 2017

Violence against the President? Not so good. — Sherry Swain (@SherrySwain) July 15, 2017

you are a sick individual,get some help!!🇱🇷 — Karin Brown (@KarinBr87505385) July 18, 2017

I loathe Trump, but this is not cool. — Jack Hodgson (@jackhodgson) July 15, 2017

This is the latest chapter in the long-standing feud between O'Donnell and Trump.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

O'Donnell has called Trump "mentally unstable" and has come under fire for asking in 2016, "Barron Trump Autistic?"

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Trump has aimed his fair share of offending remarks towards the comedian. He has poked fun at her weight and called her a "loser."

O'Donnel's tweet comes just under two months after fellow comedian Kathy Griffin got into trouble for posing with a bloodied Trump mask.

Griffin later apologized for the photo shoot saying, "I understand how it offends people" adding "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career."

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.