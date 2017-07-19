entertainment

Rosie O'Donnell promotes 'Push Trump Off A Cliff Again' online game

By Sasha Savitsky
Fox News
Rosie O'Donnell tweeted a link to an online Trump-killing game, 'Push Trump Off a Cliff Again,' sparking backlash

 

Rosie O'Donnell is encouraging her Twitter followers to play an online game that allows players to push President Trump off of a cliff.

"Push Trump Off A Cliff Again," O'Donnell tweeted along with a link to the game. The game's name is a riff off of Trump's campaign slogan "Make American Great Again."

Players of the controversial game can either push Trump off a cliff, into a volcano, into a manhole, or have him eaten by a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Many fans took to Twitter to express their outrage of the 55-year-old's tweet.

This is the latest chapter in the long-standing feud between O'Donnell and Trump.

O'Donnell has called Trump "mentally unstable" and has come under fire for asking in 2016, "Barron Trump Autistic?"

Trump has aimed his fair share of offending remarks towards the comedian. He has poked fun at her weight and called her a "loser."

O'Donnel's tweet comes just under two months after fellow comedian Kathy Griffin got into trouble for posing with a bloodied Trump mask.

Griffin later apologized for the photo shoot saying, "I understand how it offends people" adding "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career."

Comedian holds press conference to address controversial photo depicting Trump

 

