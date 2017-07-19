Viral
Rosie O'Donnell promotes 'Push Trump Off A Cliff Again' online game
Rosie O'Donnell is encouraging her Twitter followers to play an online game that allows players to push President Trump off of a cliff.
"Push Trump Off A Cliff Again," O'Donnell tweeted along with a link to the game. The game's name is a riff off of Trump's campaign slogan "Make American Great Again."
Players of the controversial game can either push Trump off a cliff, into a volcano, into a manhole, or have him eaten by a Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Many fans took to Twitter to express their outrage of the 55-year-old's tweet.
Interesting - you got bent out of shape with the CNN memes but this is okay? Hypocrisy thy name is Rosie.— Pete Athens (@athynz1) July 17, 2017
One can dislike the President whomever he/she is, without suggesting any type of violence. Lead by example.— BethGrantDeRoos (@BethGrantDeRoos) July 19, 2017
The amount of time wasted by playing this game by the many people is astounding. What have we fallen to. Like him or not he's our potus.— Bryant (@buckraven89) July 19, 2017
Violence against the President? Not so good.— Sherry Swain (@SherrySwain) July 15, 2017
you are a sick individual,get some help!!🇱🇷— Karin Brown (@KarinBr87505385) July 18, 2017
I loathe Trump, but this is not cool.— Jack Hodgson (@jackhodgson) July 15, 2017
This is the latest chapter in the long-standing feud between O'Donnell and Trump.
O'Donnell has called Trump "mentally unstable" and has come under fire for asking in 2016, "Barron Trump Autistic?"
Trump has aimed his fair share of offending remarks towards the comedian. He has poked fun at her weight and called her a "loser."
O'Donnel's tweet comes just under two months after fellow comedian Kathy Griffin got into trouble for posing with a bloodied Trump mask.
Griffin later apologized for the photo shoot saying, "I understand how it offends people" adding "I've made a lot of mistakes in my career."
