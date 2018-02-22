Chris Tucker confirms 'Rush Hour 4,' calls it 'the rush of all rushes'

Its official! Actor and comedian Chris Tucker will join Jackie Chan for “Rush Hour 4,” the star confirmed Wednesday.

The comedic investigative duo will reprise their roles as Los Angeles Police Detective Carter and Hong Kong Police Detective Inspector Lee, respectively, and are currently working on the film’s fourth installment, Tucker said on ESPN podcast “The Plug.”

“It's definite. It's happening,” the “Friday” actor said on the podcast. "This is going to be the one. The rush of all rushes."

"Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people won't ever forget this," Tucker said.

It’s been more than 10 years since the last "Rush Hour" movie was released and the podcast hosts freaked out over news of its return, joking that they wanted invitations to the premiere.

In October 2017, Chan confirmed rumors of the movie’s return in an interview with “The Cruz Show” on Power 106 LA, the Daily Mail reported. After several years of turning down scripts, Chan said they finally agreed on one. But it was contingent on Tucker agreeing, he said.

“Rush Hour 4, we’re all like old men,” Chan said. “Before we get old, I tell Chris Tucker, before we get old, please do the Rush Hour 4.”

There is no official word yet on a release date for the flick.