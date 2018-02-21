'Friday the 13th' campground auctioning overnight stay -- if you can handle it

If you've got triskaidekaphobia, this event is not for you. And if horror movies give you nightmares, you also might want to skip this.

On Friday, April 13, some fans of the horror movie "Friday the 13th" will get a chance to stay overnight at the New Jersey camp where the original film in the slasher series was shot.

The VIP package at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick Township -- which is usually a Boy Scout camp that is closed to visitors -- will be available via an auction that closes Feb. 27, NJ.com reported.

The original "Friday the 13th" film, featuring the hockey-masked killer Jason Voorhees, was released in 1980. It launched a franchise of at least 11 other films.

In addition to the overnight stay, Crystal Lake Tours is conducting a lottery for tours of the camp that will be held April 13 and 14, the report said. The deadline to enter the lottery is March 4, with names randomly chosen the following day. Ticket prices range from $135 to $175.

Special guest Adrienne King, who plays the lone survivor of the movie, will attend this year.

