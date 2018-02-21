Wendy Williams reveals she has Graves' disease, will take three weeks off

Wendy Williams revealed that she suffers Graves’ disease and will be taking a break from her show.

On the Wednesday episode of Williams' show she shared with her audience that she will be taking three weeks off in order to recuperate.

"What the hell is going on with Wendy?" she told her audience. "Now, you know I have thyroid disease... My hyperthyroid is attached also to Graves' disease."

She said she needs time off to heal.

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — three weeks of vacation,” she told her audience. “I was pissed. Encore performances, really?”

TMZ shared a video of Williams making the announcement.

According to the American Thyroid Association, Graves' disease is "is an autoimmune disease that leads to a generalized overactivity of the entire thyroid gland (hyperthyroidism)."

Symptoms of the disease include racing heartbeat, hand tremors, trouble sleeping, weight loss, weak muscles, bulging or inflamed eyes and reddish and thickening of the skin.

Williams has been open about her recent health battles after fainting on stage during her Halloween show in October. And just recently, the TV host took three days off to rest after "experiencing flu-like symptoms" according to US Weekly.

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:20am PST

Williams shared an Instagram video of herself assuring fans she was all right during her time off.

“I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together."

When the star returned to her show on Monday, she apologized to fans for the inconvenience and expressed that she was feeling better.

“I must say, it’s good to be back,” she said. “I apologize to those of you who had tickets for the show Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. I was not here. I was flu-ish with complications. But no more.”