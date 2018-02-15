Amy Schumer shocks with surprise wedding to new beau Chris Fischer, reports say

Amy Schumer is a married woman.

The comedian shocked fans when multiple media outlets reported Thursday she married her boyfriend of several months earlier this week.

Us Weekly was the first to report that Schumer and chef Chris Fischer married in Malibu on Tuesday.

A rep for Schumer did not return Fox News' request for comment.

According to The Blast, Schumer and Fischer invited 80 of their closest friends and family to watch them exchange vows in a house they rented in Malibu. The gossip site reported stars like Larry David, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston and Jake Gyllenhaal were in attendance.

MORE: Who is Chris Fischer?

Gyllenhaal reportedly set up the couple several months ago.

The 36-year-old star and her chef beau only went Instagram-official this week.

"Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!" Schumer shared alongside a photo of the couple kissing.

Schumer and the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author, 37, were first spotted on a romantic dinner date in New York City in November.

The "I Feel Pretty" star's best friend and fellow comedienne Bridget Everett told Us Schumer is "very happy" in December.

Schumer previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch for more than a year. They split in May 2017.