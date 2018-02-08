Chelsea Handler's most inflammatory tweets and controversial moments

Chelsea Handler is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken celebrities in Hollywood. Her silver-tongued social media posts draw a lot of attention to the comedian but they also usher in a slew of controversy. Here are some of the most outrageous, cringe-worthy moments of the former Netflix talk show host.

Handler tweets homophobic remark about Lindsey Graham

Most recently, Handler ruffled feathers in January when she posted a tweet questioning Lindsey Graham’s sexuality. Handler wrote, “Holy, f--- f---. I just [saw] the video of trumps bipartisan ‘meeting’ yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of d--k sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable?”

Immediately, the social media universe pushed back on Handler’s crude comments.

One Twitter user replied, “Keep being a voice for the Democrats while you use homosexuality as an insult.” Another chimed in, “So being gay is an insult now? Well done Chelsea Handler. At least you removed all doubt.”

Despite the onslaught of criticism, Handler never deleted the mean-spirited tweet, which as of now has over 5,500 retweets.

The TV personality calls Sarah Sanders a ‘trollop’

During the episode “Dinner Party: Scandalous” of her since-cancelled Netflix talk show, Handler went off on a tirade about White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“That Harlot that they’re dressing up and trolloping out every day? I mean, one day she has no makeup on at all, the next she has 6-foot long eyelashes, she’s got cleavage and summer whore lipstick all over her face. Can you believe what they turned her into? A proper trollop,” Handler snidely said on Dec. 5, 2017.

Viewers who did not take kindly to Handler’s remarks voiced their dismay on social media. One person wrote, “Showing your true colors of lifting up women. Huckabee-Sanders is more of a lady than you can ever fathom being.”

Handler sends a message to white people on MLK Day

The former E! host voiced a strange message on MLK Day, “Happy Martin Luther King day to a true hero. This day means more today than it ever has. We all must honor the spirit of his fairness and equality and tireless search for justice. It is up to white people to honor Dr King, and to think about what it must be like to not be white.”

Then the 42-year-old followed up retweeting a meme featuring a cartoon image of Martin Luther King Jr. covering President Trump’s mouth. Handler wrote the caption for the picture, “Yeah, seriously. Don’t speak today.”

Handler blames POTUS for California wildfires

In the wake of tragedy, Handler told the world via Twitter that President Trump was responsible for the wave of wildfires in California a couple of months back. “Just evacuated my house. It’s like Donald Trump is setting the world on fire. Literally and figuratively. Stay safe everyone. Dark times,” Handler wrote on Dec. 6, 2017.

Within moments, she received enormous backlash, with one person saying, “1st thought: These fires are absolutely tragic. God bless all. 2nd thought: Wow. If Chelsea Handler is tweeting about her hatred of @POTUS during this critical time, she’s sicker than I thought. Sad.”

‘Chelsea’ host blames Republicans for Texas church shooting

On the heels of the deadly mass shooting in Texas in November, Handler expressed her feelings on Twitter only moments after the heart-wrenching news broke. She penned, “Innocent people go to church on Sunday to honor their God, and while doing so, get shot in killed. What country? America. Why? Republicans.”

A flood of responses came in. A man responded, “The bodies aren’t even cold yet and you are politicizing them. You really have a dark heart. #NastyWoman” While another simply said, “You are a terrible woman.”

Comic calls for military coup

Handler caused social media chaos during the summer of 2017 with her post calling for military generals to take POTUS out of office.

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief...the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history,” she wrote on Aug. 17.

Twitter users warned Handler that her request was a dangerous one.

“So you are openly calling for a military coup? You are a dangerous thinker and hope no fans follow your thinking.”

Another said, "Man, Chelsea. Do you think before you tweet? You really want the military to overthrow the President? Think about that for a moment."

Handler slams the first lady

The opioid crisis in the United States is a harrowing issue, but the comedian decided to make light of it at first lady Melania Trump’s expense. She wrote on Twitter in September, “Melania to host a discussion on opioid abuse. She says unless you have to have sex with Donald Trump, you have no excuse to be on drugs.”

Many people did not find humor in her off-color joke. A social media user wrote, “Opiods are killing people and decimating towns in record numbers. Not funny.” While another simply called Handler, “tacky.”

Handler vs. Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. defended his brother, Eric, and his sister-in-law, Lara, after they announced they were expecting a baby boy. Handler wrote a snide post which read, "I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans [sic]. Let's hope for a girl." Trump Jr. called out Handler for her grammatical error, "Genes #ItIsaBoy.”

Comedian suggested dictator replace US president

It’s no secret that Handler is no fan of President Trump but perhaps suggesting we “trade” in dictator Kim Jong Un to run the United States is a step too far.

In September 2017 she wrote, “Uhhhh. Kim Jung's letter to @realDonaldTrump is a little bit more sane than @realDonaldTrump. Maybe we trade?”

Handler goes off on white female Trump voters

In an essay for Thrive Global in December 2016, Handler singled out white female voters who backed President Trump. “One of the saddest things about November 8," she wrote, "were the women of America who somehow managed to vote for Donald Trump, specifically the 53 percent of all white female voters who chose Mr. Trump.”

She added, America "is a free country, and we are free to differ on public policy" but "what kind of a woman votes for a white, entitled rich guy who has spent his entire life working the system for excess personal profit while insatiably groping strange women for personal pleasure?”

Chelsea calls President Trump a ‘loser’

Handler kept up her pattern of publicly dissing the commander in chief. In April, while attending a Young Literati Toast, she took the opportunity to lash out saying, “I think the way we have come together is so inspiring. I would have hoped that would have happened before the election, but I’ll f---ing take it because it’s so much better to be friends with people you would never talk to before just because we all know that Donald Trump is a f---ing loser.”

Handler goes topless to mock Putin

The blonde comedian recreated a famous snap of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding horseback shirtless in October 2014. Handler kept the authenticity of the photo leaving her shirt off, but when she posted it on Instagram it was swiftly removed as it broke the social media app’s guidelines.

She shot back a response, “If Instagram takes this down again, you're saying Vladimir Putin has more 1st amendment rights than me. Talk to your bosses."

It was removed for a second time, leading Handler to say she was exiting Instagram and opting for Twitter instead. However, Handler did not keep her promise remaining on Instagram to this day.

