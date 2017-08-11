Chelsea Handler calls for a military coup to overthrow Trump

Chelsea Handler called for a military coup on Twitter on Friday.

The Netflix host, who has been outspoken in her dislike for President Trump, suggested he be removed by the military.

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief...the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history," she wrote.

The comedian's comments were met with passionate negativity.

One social media user pleaded with Handler to think about what she asking for.

"Man, Chelsea. Do you think before you tweet? You really want the military to overthrow the President? Think about that for a moment."

But some supported Handler. One fan wrote, "agree. But what we have in the WH is also misguided and dangerous. At this point who do we trust? (rhetorical question)"

Handler also posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday wearing a T-shirt that read, "Sorry about our president" in all different languages.

The photo was accompanied with the caption, "The shirt I wear now when I travel. Thanks to whomever sent it to me."