Jessica Biel says she and Justin Timberlake are already starting sex education with their 2-year-old son

When it comes to sexual education, Jessica Biel is getting her son started early by trying to destigmatize the human body in their household. The actress recently spoke about how she’s already broaching the topic of sex ed with her and Justin Timberlake’s two-year-old son Silas.

Biel was speaking at the 2018 MAKERS conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday to discuss the recent PSA video she made with comedian Chelsea Handler in which they encourage women to familiarize themselves with their bodies and to feel no shame in doing so. The topic shifted from the NSFW video to how she approaches sexual education in her own household.

“We’re using technical terms… we shower together, and [we say], ‘This is what I’ve got. This is what you’ve got.’ We just talk about it. I know it’s really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there’s no shame,” she said, via Billboard.

“I don’t want to tell him, ‘Keep your private parts,’ and this and that,” the 35-year-old star continued. “It’s a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it’s cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other. So I believe it starts really young.”

According to People, Biel later admitted that she doesn’t consider herself an expert on the topic and noted that she herself is still learning a lot when it comes to sexual education and health.

It’s been a big week for Biel and her family. On Sunday her husband took the grand stage at Super Bowl 52 to perform in the Halftime Show for the third time in his career.