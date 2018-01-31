Carrie Underwood says she feels 'so ashamed' after being pulled over for the first time

Carrie Underwood may have a new country ballad on her hands.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter Monday and revealed she was pulled over by police for the very first time and was apparently traumatized by the ordeal.

“Well, it happened today,” tweeted Underwood. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry.”

The country crooner has been experiencing a rough few months lately. Back in November 2017, The Tennessean reported Underwood took a tumble outside of her home in Nashville, which forced her to skip the Country Rising benefit concert at the local Bridgestone Arena two days later.

Underwood wrote in a New Year’s Day blog post she needed 40 to 50 stitches on her face.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” she wrote, according to People. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

Underwood added she’s “not quite looking the same” seven weeks after the “freak random accident” and said she was “grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse.”

Underwood also noted she wanted to share the details about her fall to let her fans know why she “might look a bit different” when she returns on camera.

“I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up,” admitted Underwood.

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Still, one fan insisted Underwood “looked amazing.”

Adrienne Gang, who was on the first season of Bravo’s “Below Deck,” shared a snapshot with "The Champion” artist following a Dec. 12 workout class.

Gang, who had no idea about Underwood’s recent injuries, wrote, “Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER!”

Gang also said in a separate tweet a day later she “had no clue” Underwood had a recent fall, and the singer “looked amazing.”

On Jan. 19, Underwood gave fans a new update on her injuries by posting an X-ray of her wrist on Instagram.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!!” wrote the mother of two-year-old Isaiah. “Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a ‘Bulldog’ for fixing me up!!! I’m good to go.”