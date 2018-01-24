Stars we've lost in 2018

Australian soap opera actress Jessica Falkholt died on Jan. 17 at age 29, six days after being taken off life support following a devastating crash that killed three of her family members. Falkholt, who starred on “Home and Away” and other Australian shows, died in a Sydney hospital three weeks after a two-car collision that killed her sister, Annabelle, and her parents, Lars and Vivian Falkholt. The driver of the other vehicle, Craig Whitall, 50, was killed instantly in the crash the day after Christmas.