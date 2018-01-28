Hillary Clinton makes Grammys cameo to mock Trump by reading 'Fire and Fury'

Hillary Clinton surprised viewers by making an appearance in a pre-taped segment for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night -- and she mocked President Trump in the process.

"We know that our current president does love winning awards and the good news he may just be the subject of next year's winner [for Best Spoken Word Album]," host James Corden said. "The question I've got is who'll be the narrator?"

In a pre-taped video, outspoken anti-Trump stars John Legend and Cher then auditioned to be the narrator for Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury" about Trump's White House.

Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled and Cardi B also read excerpts from the book during the fake auditions.

Finally, Clinton read from the book and Corden declared, "That's it! We've got it!"

Clinton said, "You think so? The Grammy's in the bag?"

Corden replied, "In the bag!"

The segment resulted in wild applause from the star-studded crowd. But not all were pleased. United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed the bit.