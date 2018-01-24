Country singer Lari White dead at 52 after short cancer battle

Country singer Lari White died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. She was 52.

The Grammy-winning singer was best known for her hit '90s singles "Now I Know" and That's My Baby." She first rose to fame after appearing on Jim Ed Brown's "You Can Be a Star" talent show.

"Last night all her Family-of-Origin circled round her bed, saying our goodbyes to Lari, loving her, praying, sending her messages of support and gratitude. Her Dad gave her his loving foot massage. Chuck and their three children joined with us, and it was such a comfort to all of us to be 'Together Again' around Lari,” her mother, Yvonne, wrote online.

"[White's husband] Chuck and their children bathed her in the same love and care all night long they have given to her for four months. At 4:44 this morning, Lari peacefully took her 'Rain Walk.'"

The Florida native released her debut album "Lead Me Not" in 1993, but it was her sophomore record "Wishes" that shot the singer into fame in the country music world.

In addition to singing, White dabbled in acting and had small rolls in the Tom Hanks' film "Cast Away" and in 2010's "Country Strong."

She was also a castmember in the Broadway musical "Ring of Fire" in 2006.

White revealed she was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer in November 2017. Her mother announced that White had entered hospice care on Jan. 19 in a post on her Caring Bridge page.

White's fellow country stars expressed their condolences on Twitter.

I’m extremely saddened by the passing of my friend Lari White. She was so talented and a joy to write and record with. My heart goes out to all of Lari’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. https://t.co/9w90keDEff — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) January 23, 2018 Condolences to the family of Lari White.

Rest in peace Mam

Music City will miss you. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 23, 2018 My heart is so sad today for the passing of Lari White. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Country music has lost a pioneer and a dear friend. #RIP — Gary Levox (@GaryLevox) January 23, 2018 Saddened by the death of Lari White.... RIP singing girl... via @RollingStone https://t.co/jJZsFugTQs — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) January 23, 2018 My dear friend Lari White is in the fight of her life against cancer. Lari has done numerous benefits raising... https://t.co/v2lKXlMq8S — Billy Dean (@billydean) January 14, 2018

White is survived by her husband Chuck Cannon and their three children.