Oscar nominations: 'The Shape of Water' leads with 13 nods

The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday with "The Shape of Water" leading with 13 nominations.

Guillermo del Toro's lavish monster romance came just shy of tying the record of 14 nominations shared by "All About Eve," ''Titanic" and "La La Land."

The nominees for best picture include: "Call Me By Your Name," "Darkest Hour," "Dunkirk," "Get Out," "Lady Bird," "Phantom Thread," "The Post," "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis hosted the nominations special.

During the nominations, Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman nominated for best director by the Academy Awards. And "Mudbound" cinematographer Rachel Morrison made history as the first woman ever nominated in the category.

Christopher Plummer scored a nomination supporting actor for his last-minute role in "All the Money in the World." Plummer memorably replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after Spacey was ousted following sexual abuse allegations. He's up against Woody Harleson, Richard Jennings, Willem Dafoe and Sam Rockwell.

The nominees for best supporting actress include: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"; Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"; Leslie Manville, "Phantom Thread"; Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"; and Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water."

The Oscar nominees for best actress are: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"; Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"; Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"; Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"; Meryl Streep, "The Post."

Meanwhile, the best actor nominees are: Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"; Daniel Day Lewis, "Phantom Thread"; Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"; Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"; Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

The 90th annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

