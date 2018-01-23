Oscars snub: James Franco shut out of nominations after sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco was honored in January with the best actor in a comedy film award at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, but the star, who has recently been accused of sexual misconduct, was not nominated for an Oscar.

The Academy snubbed Franco in a somewhat surprising move, as Golden Globe winners are widely seen as a hint for who will get a coveted Oscars nod.

Franco's "The Disaster Artist" was praised by critics, but that was before the actor was accused of “sexually exploitative behavior" by five women who spoke to the Los Angeles Times.

Rumors first began swirling about Franco's alleged misconduct after actress Ally Sheedy blasted his Golden Globes win in since-deleted tweets.

Sheedy tweeted, “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

Franco's attorney denied the claims made about him by the five women who spoke to The Times. The actor told Stephen Colbert of Sheedy's tweets, “I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her and I have total respect for her."

But it seems the rumors surrounding Franco's alleged inappropriate behavior may have impacted his chance at an Academy Award nomination.

Voting for the Oscars was open from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12. The rumors first began swirling about Franco's behavior after the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, so smack in the middle of voting.

"The Disaster Artist" did score an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.

Franco skipped the Critics Choice Awards on January 11, but attended the SAG Awards on Sunday, avoiding the red carpet altogether. He sat at a table with his date Isabel Pakzad.

The Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday. The best actor nominees were Timothee Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman and Denzel Washington.

"The Shape of Water" led the nominees with 13 nods.