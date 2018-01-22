Bill Cosby supports Philadelphia Eagles in a rare public appearance

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby has come out of hiding and is letting people know that he is rooting for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the “Cosby Show” star resurfaced in Philadelphia wearing an Eagles windbreaker and matching cap.

The 80-year-old actor took a very public stroll and visited a local bakery where he was snapped chatting with one of the workers.

A series of photos from Cosby’s Eagles clad stroll later appeared on the star’s Facebook page with the caption, “Bill Cosby comes home to Philly to support the Eagles Chase For A Championship and stops by Velvet Sky Bakery & Cafe for Hot Chocolate and Cupcakes.”

While more than 60 women have come forward over the years to accuse the man once affectionately known as “America’s Dad” of sexual misconduct, initial allegations against the actor made by Andrea Constand are the only ones that brought a criminal case against Cosby. Many of the other women’s accusations fall outside of the statute of limitations.

Constand, who met Cosby while she was the director for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, Cosby’s Philadelphia alma mater, alleged that the actor made sexual advances toward her multiple times, and she turned him down. But on one specific visit to his home in 2004, she said Cosby gave her “three blue pills” that blurred her vision and made her feel as though she was “in and out” [of consciousness], according to court documents.

Cosby then engaged in sexual acts with Constand, while she couldn’t move or speak, that she did not consent to, she said.

The actor went to trial for the allegations against him, but after days of deliberation, on June 17, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict.

The actor is scheduled to return to court on April 2.

Fox News’ Kaitlyn Schallhorn and the Associated Press contributed to this report.