Singer Ed Sheeran announces engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran is officially off the market.

Early Saturday, the singer and songwriter announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on Instagram.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx,” he wrote.

Sheeran’s song “Perfect,” which has been the No. 1 song on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the past three weeks, was inspired by Seaborn, Sheeran said last fall.

The two started dating in September 2015 but first met in high school, according to Us Weekly. Some of Sheeran’s other songs, such as “Shape of You” and "How Would You Feel (Paean)" were also reportedly inspired by Seaborn.

