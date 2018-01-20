Porn star is found dead in rehab; fifth adult film actress to die in three months

Adult actress Olivia Lua was found dead at a California rehab facility Thursday morning, making hers the latest in a series of tragic deaths to plague the adult film industry.

LA Direct Models, Lua’s agency since April 2017, confirmed the 23-year-old's death in a statement, the New York Daily News reported.

“Much comment has been recently made on the number of adult stars having passed in the last year and with great sadness we must inform that the list has grown longer. We learned today that Olivia Lua passed away this morning — may she rest in peace,” the statement read.

Lua’s family and friends were “deeply concerned” over the number of prescription drugs she was taking, and it is believed she died from mixing the drugs with alcohol, according to the agency’s statement.

The night before her death, Olivia tweeted a photo of herself with the caption “I feel it everywhere, nothing scares me anymore.”

LA Direct Models acknowledged in its statement that this is the second porn actress at the agency to have tragically died.

“We at Direct Models obviously can barely believe we are issuing a notice such as this, not once but twice, in such a short space of time.”

Olivia Nova, who also worked at Direct Models, was found dead on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas at age 20.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released a report confirming that she died after contracting sepsis from “a severe urinary tract infection that spread to her kidney,” Metro reported.

The adult film industry has seen three other actress deaths recently.

August Ames, 23, hung herself in December after she was labeled homophobic for refusing to have sex on camera with men who had done gay porn.

Porn actresses Turi Luv, 31, and Shyla Stylez, 35, have also died.

Luv, whose real name is Yurizan Beltran, died in December of a drug overdose. Recently retired from the adult film industry, Stylez died in her sleep in November.

Fox News’ Diana Falzone contributed to this report.