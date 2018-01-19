Michael Douglas accused of masturbating in front of former employee

Michael Douglas’ former employee has accused the actor of sexually harassing her and masturbating in front of her when she worked for the star in the late 1980s.

Susan Braudy, a journalist who worked for Douglas’ production company Stonebridge Productions, told The Hollywood Reporter the “Fatal Attraction” star sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

Before Braudy’s account was published, Douglas told Deadline more than a week ago that he vehemently denied Braudy’s claims. He did not name Braudy to Deadline, but confirmed a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct was a former employee of his from 32 years ago.

“I’m bewildered why, after 32 years, this is coming out, now,” Douglas told Deadline.

Braudy claims the Academy Award-winning actor, who was at the prime of his career in the 1980s, commented on her appearance and openly spoke about his affairs with actress Kathleen Turner and a European heiress.

Braudy claims Douglas said inappropriate things to her.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS PREEMPTIVELY DENIES MASTURBATION ALLEGATIONS

“One screenwriter I hired asked if he could bring his daughter to meet Michael," Braudy stated. "She asked Michael for a banana. Michael strode to me and said so that only I could hear, 'Yes. And then you can tell your friends you licked Michael Douglas' banana.' I was appalled."

The journalist said she began wearing loose, black clothing to work.

"He (Douglas) asked a producer, 'Why does Susan dress like a pregnant nun?' Another time I laughed loudly and he shouted to a group of agents, 'Oh yeah, she's a screamer! I bet she screams in the sack.' I protested, 'Please, don't talk like that. It's inappropriate.' This made him laugh until he got pink splotches on his cheeks,” Braudy stated.

Braudy said things changed after she was at Douglas’ apartment in 1989 trading ideas for a script. She claims the actor began masturbating in front of her.

“I peered at him (Douglas) and saw he'd inserted both hands into his unzipped pants,” Braudy wrote. “I realized to my horror that he was rubbing his private parts. Within seconds his voice cracked and it appeared to me he'd had an orgasm."

Braudy said she ran home and vowed to never be alone with the “Wall Street” actor again. Following the alleged incident, Braudy said her relationship with Douglas soured and she was let go in late 1989. Douglas reportedly asked Braudy to sign a confidentiality agreement, but she did not.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SUPORTS MICHAEL DOUGLAS AMID SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Braudy said she told “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” author Michael Wolff and Lynn Povich, a former Newsweek journalist about the alleged harassment she endured. Wolff and Povich both told Braudy they could use their names in her account.

Douglas responded to the allegations by telling The Hollywood Reporter Braudy’s allegations were “an unfortunate and complete fabrication.”

However, Douglas “acknowledged inappropriate discussions but refuted her claim of a hostile workplace."

“Coarse language or overheard private conversations with my friends that may have troubled her are a far cry from harassment," Douglas said. "Suggesting so does a true disservice to those who have actually endured sexual harassment and intimidation."

Braudy told The Hollywood Reporter she was not “surprised Douglas came out swinging against her.”

"I believe this is part of the problem, as is his pretext of victimization," Braudy said. "These are some reasons why so many women don't come forward with their stories — Lord knows it's taken 30 years and a movement for me to gather my courage."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.