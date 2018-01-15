Expand / Collapse search
Catherine Zeta-Jones supports Michael Douglas amid sexual harassment claims

By Diana Falzone | Fox News
Actress Catherine Zeta Jones arrives at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)(GOLDENGLOBES-ARRIVALS) - RTR4KZGC

Catherine Zeta-Jones spoke out about Michael Douglas preemptively addressing allegations he sexually harassed a woman years ago.

Zeta-Jones said her husband is "110 percent" in support of the movement against sexual harassment.

The Oscar winner told Entertainment Tonight, "My reaction was that as two people who have been in this business – him longer than me -- was that we support ‘Me Too’ and the movement more than anybody, anybody – me as a woman, him as a man, and there was no other way than to be preemptive in a story that had to be watched. He did a statement, he did it. I think it’s very clear the way that he stands. I cannot elaborate on something that’s so very personal to him.”

Michael Douglas arrives with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones for the Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

She said there is a cultural shift going on.

“We’re seeing changes that have taken many years to even be talked about. It’s an amazing time for women, and I really want women to remember how strong we are in numbers. This is going to die down. This is not going to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind forever and ever and we’re going to have to be kind to each other," said Zeta-Jones. "We can’t ask everyone else to be kind to us unless we’re kind to each other.”

Despite his recent battle with cancer, Michael Douglas was on the red carpet with Catherine Zeta-Jones for Wall Street II, Money Never Sleeps premiere in Manhattan, on Monday. September 20, 2010 X17online.com exclusive

In a lengthy interview with Deadline on January 9th, Douglas opened up about the harassment allegations.

"It’s extremely painful. I pride myself on my reputation in this business, not to mention the long history of my father and everything else. I don’t have skeletons in my closet, or anyone else who’s coming out or saying this. I’m bewildered why, after 32 years, this is coming out, now. As I say, I will fess up to colorful language, but the issue of masturbating in front of her? That rung is something I’ve only heard about the last year. It’s not an expression that related to the ’80s. So I thought it stunk. And I tried to figure out, why the hell would somebody do this? The part that hurt the worst is having to share something like this to your wife and your children."

Douglas denies any wrongdoing.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers.