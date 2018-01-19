Dolores O'Riordan's boyfriend speaks out after Cranberries singer's death: 'I am lost'

Dolores O'Riordan's boyfriend is speaking out for the first time since The Cranberries singer was found dead in London on Monday. She was 46.

Musician Olé Koretsky, who was dating O'Riordan for two years before she died, shared a message about the Irish singer's death on his band's website.

"My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair," Koretsky wrote. "Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable.

"I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now," the D.A.R.K. musician added.

The couple spent a cozy New Year's Eve together just weeks before O'Riordan's sudden death.

Koretsky posted a photo on Instagram with O'Riordan on Jan. 1 with the caption, "NYE: take away, TV, pajamas."

A British coroner is awaiting the results of tests to determine what killed the singer. An inquest into the singer's death opened Friday at Westminster Coroner's Court. Coroner's officer Stephen Earl said O'Riordan was found unresponsive in her hotel room and was declared dead at the scene by ambulance workers.

He said a post-mortem examination has been conducted "and the court is awaiting the results of various tests that have been commissioned."

Police say they don't consider the death suspicious, meaning they have found no sign of foul play.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the '90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

She is survived by her three children with ex-husband, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton.

