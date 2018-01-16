Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's tragic last photo with boyfriend revealed

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan enjoyed a cozy New Year's Eve with her boyfriend of two years before she died suddenly at age 46.

O'Riordan was found dead Monday morning at a London hotel.

Her boyfriend, New York-based musician Olé Koretsky, posted a photo on Instagram with O'Riordan on Jan. 1 with the caption, "NYE: take away, TV, pajamas."

Police say they are not treating her death as suspicious after initially calling the the death "unexplained." The case is being passed to a coroner to determine O'Riordan's cause of death.

O'Riordan had suffered mental and physical health problems over the years. The Cranberries cut short a world tour in 2017 because of the singer's back problems.

The 46-year-old Irish singer was in London to record vocals for a cover of The Cranberries' hit "Zombie" by Los Angeles rock band Bad Wolves.

Dan Waite, of music label Eleven Seven, said O'Riordan left him a voice message early Monday saying she was looking forward to the recording. He said "she sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week."

"The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don, her ex-husband, her children, and her mother," Waite said.

The Cranberries formed in Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the 90s with songs including "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that "for anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O'Riordan was the voice of a generation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.