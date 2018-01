British hard rock band Motorhead revealed their former guitarist Edward "Fast Eddie" Clarke died at age 67 on Jan. 10. Motorhead said on Facebook that Clarke died in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia. Clarke joined Motorhead soon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister. He was the final survivor of the band's classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor.