Dolores O'Riordan, beloved Cranberries singer, dies suddenly at 46

Singer Dolores O'Riordan, of the Irish band The Cranberries, has died at age 46.

Her publicist Lindsey Holmes told the Associated Press that O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the shocking news.

Formed in Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger" that fused the alternative rock edge with poppy tunefulness.

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album "Something Else" in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O'Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In May 2017, O'Riordan opened up about her singing career in an interview with the Irish News.

"I’ve been singing since I was 5 years old,” she told the Irish News. “By the time I was 12, I was writing my own songs so, yeah, music has always been part of me. To be honest, I’ve never imagined doing anything else. I think at one time though, my mum, who’s deeply religious, might have had a notion of me becoming a nun!"

The mother of three has been open about her battle with depression in the past.

“There have been times when I’ve struggled. The death of my father and mother-in-law was very hard. Looking back, I think depression, whatever the cause, is one of the worst things to go through. Then again, I’ve also had a lot of joy in my life, especially with my children. You get ups as well as downs. Sure isn’t that what life’s all about?”

In 2014, O'Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 euros ($6,600).

Fellow celebrities took to social media to react to the news of O'Riordan's sudden death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.