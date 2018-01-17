Dolores O'Riordan was found on bathroom floor by hotel staff, reports say

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan was found dead on the bathroom floor of her hotel room by a maid hours after her death, according to multiple reports.

A hotel cleaning staff member reportedly found the singer around 9 a.m. on Monday, just hours after she left a voicemail for her music exec friend Dan Waite who described her message as "full of life."

Police initially said the death was "unexplained," but on Tuesday ruled it was ruled as non-suspicious, meaning that they found no evidence of foul play. The case will be passed to a coroner to determine O'Riordan's cause of death.

The 46-year-old had been living in New York but was visiting London to record a new version of The Cranberries hit song "Zombie" with metal band Bad Wolves.

After the news of O'Riordan's death broke, past interviews where the singer discusses death on YouTube.

According to a report, O'Riordan said in an interview several years ago she said, "I'm 43. If I see 50, I'll be happy. I mean that."

The mother of three was open about her battle with depression.

"I think I'll probably come back as an angel and I'd like to guide people or guard people going through similar experiences in life, whisper in their ear and kind of give them ideas on how to deal with things," O'Riordan said in a 2013 interview when asked about reincarnation.

She reflected on her past struggles in a chat with the Irish News in May 2017.

“There have been times when I’ve struggled. The death of my father and mother-in-law was very hard. Looking back, I think depression, whatever the cause, is one of the worst things to go through. Then again, I’ve also had a lot of joy in my life, especially with my children. You get ups as well as downs. Sure isn’t that what life’s all about?”