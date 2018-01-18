Danica Patrick says freezing her eggs was inspiration for her lifestyle book

NASCAR star Danica Patrick revealed the tough hormone therapy program she endured after freezing her eggs inspired her to change her diet, exercise and write a lifestyle book.



Patrick, 35, told ABC News she decided to freeze her eggs to “create options for herself.”

“I had a boyfriend for five years and we’re not together anymore so, I don’t know, my plans are all different,” the NASCAR driver said. “You use modern science in the best ways … to give me the ability to live the life that I am living and want to live and do, and something I worked really hard for embracing to not have to abandon that for any reason.

“I think one of the hardest things to do is to figure out who you really are and what you really stand for what you really love and enjoy regardless of everything else."

DANICA PATRICK CONFIRMS SHE’S DATING PACKERS QUARTERBACK AARON RODGERS

Patrick said the hormone process was “fine” until the end when she was not allowed to exercise for 10 days.

“10 days, I didn’t work out for, which is not nearly enough to gain 4 pounds, [but] I did,” Patrick said. “I gained like 4 or 5 pounds and it was just hormones and after a month or six weeks, I was like, 'They said I'd go back to normal after a few weeks,' and it didn't -- so I decided to change my program,” she said.

The race driver said she then cut out dairy and gluten and restructured her workouts which inspired her to document it in a lifestyle book: “Pretty Intense: The 90-Day Mind, Body and Food Plan.”

Patrick said meditating also helped her with her routine.

GODADDY TO SPONSOR PATRICK IN ‘DANICA DOUBLE’

“It's a practice and you have to get good at it and identify with certain techniques that get you a little bit deeper,” Patrick said.

Patrick announced in November that she was retiring from full-time racing and the Indy 500 would be her last race.

Earlier this week, Fox News confirmed Patrick is dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Patrick dated NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for five years.