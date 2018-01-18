Cooking with 'Friends': Gerri Willis' turkey chili

GERRI WILLIS’ TURKEY CHILI

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. canola oil

1 medium red onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 jalapeños, chopped, seeds removed

1½ lbs. ground turkey

¼ c. chili powder

1 large can crushed tomatoes

1 c. chicken stock

½ c. maple syrup

3 tbsp. hot sauce, chipotle adobo recommended

1 tbsp. salt

2 cans dark red kidney beans

Optional toppings:

Cilantro

Whole milk Greek yogurt

Instructions:

Heat canola oil in a large pot or Dutch oven and then add onions, pepper, jalapeño and garlic. Cook five minutes or until onion is soft.

Add turkey and cook until meat is browned. Add chili powder and mix through.

Stir in tomatoes, chicken stock, maple syrup, hot sauce, and salt. Simmer for 25 minutes on stove top. Add beans and simmer another 10 minutes. Adjust flavoring to your liking.

Serve in bowls with a dollop of greek yogurt and chopped cilantro.

OTHER VARIATIONS:

Use ground beef instead of ground turkey for a traditional chili. Top with cheddar instead of greek yogurt.