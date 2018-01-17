Katy Perry calls herself 'a victim' of social media

Katy Perry, who boasts 108 million Twitter followers and more than 68 million Instagram followers, claims to be a "victim" of social media.

In a new interview with Refinery 29, the “Swish Swish” singer talked about her disdain for social media and how the snapping and tweeting fads will be the “decline of civilization.”

"A lot of us are living for that picture, and then the currency is the like," she told Refinery 29.

During a TCA panel for the new “American Idol” reboot, Perry said she doesn’t necessarily love the pressures that come with her celebrity status, and she puts up with fame in order to make music for her fans.

"It's hard because I'd rather not care about that and just live my life,” said Perry. “We buy clothing and products or pose a certain way or go to an event to get a picture — it's not good for us as a society. I think it's actually the decline of civilization if we're going extreme about it.”

Back in December, Perry tweeted, “I can’t wait till Instagram culture is over so we can all be ourselves again."

The tweet received more than 60,000 likes and 15,000 retweets.

But Perry said she wants fans who are active users to at least try to fight the desire of needing to post every second of their lives and to find a happy medium.

"We have to find a balance, and I'm trying to find my own personal balance with it because I'm just as much a victim as everybody else," Perry explained.

But as an A-list celebrity, Perry is also aware of the good she can do.

“I’ve been given a platform, and it would be a crying shame if I was just selling shoes and not trying to help the legs that are walking in them,” Perry said. “It would be almost ignorant of me not to highlight some of the social injustices and false narratives. I have everything to lose, so I'm also taking a chance."