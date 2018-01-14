O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark announces new true crime TV series at A&E

The A&E network is bringing former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark to true crime TV with a newly-announced series titled “Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48.”

According to Deadline, the show will be a seven-part, two-hour episodic series that dives deep into the mysterious and often shocking world of unsolved cases. The show will reportedly also cover cases that ended with controversial outcomes, which Clark is uniquely suited to discuss given her rise to prominence with the much-debated Simpson trial in 1995.

The series will open with an investigation into Casey Anthony, who was accused of killing her daughter in 2008 but was ultimately acquitted. Other episodes will reportedly tackle high-profile cases involving the likes of Robert Blake, Stacy Peterson, Chandra Levy and many more.

“This series feels like a continuation of a mission I've been on my whole life,” Clark told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “To discover the truth, bring that truth to light and seek justice has always been a driving force for me. I couldn't be more excited or more honored to be a part of it.”

“With Marcia’s unrivaled knowledge and expertise leading the way, this series is an example of the brave storytelling necessary to question assumptions made and uncover the truths buried within the first 48 hours of these high profile cases,” A&E’s executive vice president and head of programming, Elaine Frontain Bryant, added.

In addition to Clark’s show, the network is adding a new program called “Grace vs. Abrams,” starring attorneys Nancy Grace and Dn Abrams. The latter series will focus on the duo sparring over their different points of view on specific cases. Both series are set to premiere on the network in March.