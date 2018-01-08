Rose McGowan hits back at Golden Globes all-black attire, 'Hollywood fakery'

Rose McGowan wasn’t impressed with Hollywood stars wearing black in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes.

The 44-year-old actress took to Twitter Sunday to slam actresses wearing black on the red carpet as a silent protest against sexual misconduct in the industry, calling it “Hollywood fakery.” The criticism began when Italian actress Asia Argento said people shouldn’t forget that McGowan was “the first one who broke the silence.”

“Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die,” Argento tweeted.

McGowan responded, “And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you [Argento] I love.”

This isn’t the first time McGowan has lashed out about the Golden Globes. The actress, who was vocal about the alleged sexual assault she endured from fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, said in a series of since-deleted tweets in mid-December that silence among the actresses was the problem.

“Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa,” McGowan said.

Streep said she was “hurt to be attacked” by McGowan and insisted she did not know about Weinstein’s alleged attack on McGowan in the '90s.

Nearly all attendees Sunday night wore black, some donning "Time's Up" pins, to the awards show. Blanca Blanco and Barbara Meier were one of the few actresses who arrived at the red carpet not wearing black.