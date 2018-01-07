Kendall Jenner ripped on social media for attending the Golden Globes

When Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet at the 75th annual Golden Globes awards, viewers of the show took to social media to ask why the model and member of the Kardashian clan was there.

Kendall Jenner had a rough 2017 starting out with her controversial Pepsi commerical that was pulled by the beverage giant after being called "tone deaf" and "insentivie."

The star was later invovled with the nightmare Fyre Festival, which received major backlash from those who attended the festival.

In addition to her Golden Globes attendence, Jenner's new look also made headlines with social media users questioning the size of her lips, which appeared to be plumper than before.