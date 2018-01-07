Blanca Blanco ignores all-black dress code at Golden Globes

That's one way to make a red carpet statement.

Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out in black outfits for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night in an effort to keep the spotlight trained on the sexual harassment and assault scandals that have roiled Hollywood and other industries.

But the 36-year-old actress either didn't get the memo or chose to ignore the suggested dress code for the award show.

Blanco chose a risque ensemble for the red carpet. She turned heads in a bright red gown with a thigh high slit and plunging neckline.

Actress Barbara Meier also ignored the night's dress code and opted for a sheer floral gown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.