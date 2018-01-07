Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Golden Globes

Blanca Blanco ignores all-black dress code at Golden Globes

Fox News
Blanca Blanco attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Blanca Blanco attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Getty)

That's one way to make a red carpet statement.

Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out in black outfits for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night in an effort to keep the spotlight trained on the sexual harassment and assault scandals that have roiled Hollywood and other industries.

But the 36-year-old actress either didn't get the memo or chose to ignore the suggested dress code for the award show.

PHOTOS: All of the Ladies Who Rocked Pants on the Red Carpet

Blanco chose a risque ensemble for the red carpet. She turned heads in a bright red gown with a thigh high slit and plunging neckline.

Blanca Blanco attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Blanca Blanco chose a risque ensemble for the red carpet.  (Getty)

Actress Barbara Meier also ignored the night's dress code and opted for a sheer floral gown.

Barbara Meier arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Barbara Meier arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (AP)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.