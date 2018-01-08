Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Country

Loretta Lynn's sister Crystal Gayle asks fans to pray for country legend after Lynn breaks hip

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Singers Sheryl Crow (L-R), Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert performs "Coal Miner's Daughter" at the 44th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTXUHAI

Singers Sheryl Crow (L-R), Loretta Lynn and Miranda Lambert performs "Coal Miner's Daughter" at the 44th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Tami Chappell (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTXUHAI

Country legend Loretta Lynn has broken her hip, the singer's sister announced on Instagram on Monday.

Crystal Gayle took to social media to ask fans to pray for Lynn who broke her hip last week.

"Everyone send love and prayers," Gayle shared on Instagram.

#birthdayweek #birthdaywish #prayers @lorettalynnofficial ❤️🎶❤️

A post shared by Crystal Gayle (@thecrystalgayle) on

She added, "I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury."

The 85-year-old has battled health issues recently.

In May 2017, Lynn suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.