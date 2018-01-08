Loretta Lynn's sister Crystal Gayle asks fans to pray for country legend after Lynn breaks hip

Country legend Loretta Lynn has broken her hip, the singer's sister announced on Instagram on Monday.

Crystal Gayle took to social media to ask fans to pray for Lynn who broke her hip last week.

"Everyone send love and prayers," Gayle shared on Instagram.

She added, "I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury."

The 85-year-old has battled health issues recently.

In May 2017, Lynn suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.