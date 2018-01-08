Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk confirm engagement

Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed her engagement to “Glee” co-creator, Brad Falchuk.

On Monday morning, the couple released a joint statement confirming the news.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship," the couple's statement said according to "Good Morning America."

"GMA" also reported that the newly engaged couple will appear together on the cover of Paltrow’s magazine, GOOP, which will hit stands on Tuesday.

Paltrow recently shared an intimate photo of her lazy Sunday with Falchuk on Instagram with the caption: “Last episode of Stranger Things on a lazy Saturday.”

“They’ve actually been engaged for a year and kept it a secret,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s had the ring a long time.”

Paltrow and Falchuk have been together for three years prior to their Monday engagement announcement. Falchuk, who worked side by side with Ryan Murphy on “Glee,” met Paltrow in 2010 when she starred in a guest role on the show, playing substitute teacher, Holly Holliday. Paltrow’s appearance was such a success that her role was reprised three more times. Holly Holliday was even featured in the show’s 100th episode in 2014.

Prior to dating Falchuk, Paltrow was married to Coldplay front man Chris Martin for 10 years. They share two children, Apple and Moses.

The former couple announced their split, coining the term “conscious uncoupling,” in 2014. Despite the breakup, the two have remained friends and continue to co-parent their children.

Recently, Chris Martin has been linked to “Fifty Shades of Grey” star, Dakota Johnson.