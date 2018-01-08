Ewan McGregor is open to starring in a 'Star Wars' spinoff about Obi-wan Kenobi

Following rumos of an upcoming “Star Wars” spinoff centered around the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ewan McGregor is making it clear that he wouldn’t say no if he was asked to play the famed Jedi in a movie once again.

The Hollywood Reporter previously broke the news that a spinoff to the “Star Wars” universe, similar to “Rogue One” and the upcoming “Solo,” was in the works from filmmaker Stephen Daldry. The movie would explain the origins of Kenobi, who first appeared in “A New Hope” under actor Alec Guinness before the mantle was passed to McGregor for the 1999-2005 prequel trilogy. Since then, rumors have swirled about the actor playing the role once again.

“There’s a lot of talk,” McGregor told reporters at the 2018 Golden Globes after taking home a best actor win for his part in “Fargo.” “I’d be happy to play him again. But I don’t know any more about it than you do. There’s no plan at the moment.”

The actor’s comments come as a bit of good news and bad news for those that want to see him don the Jedi Knight garb once again. On the one hand, no progress seems to have been made on the spinoff. On the other hand, he’s open to taking on the role if it’s offered to him.

Unfortunately for fans, the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie may never actually crystallize into a feature film. At the time of its rumored existence, reports surfaced that Disney and Lucasfilm were also discussing other spinoffs such as one focused on the characters Boba Fett and Yoda. While rumors of a standalone origin story of Han Solo turned out to be true and is currently in the final stages of development, there’s simply no telling at this time what the future holds for the “Star Wars” franchise after the upcoming ninth movie and “Solo.” However, it seems McGregor is one of the many people paying close attention to what happens.

You can watch McGregor address the question in the video below.