'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff 'Mayans MC' to premiere later this year

The long buzzed about “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff “Mayans MC” has found a home on FX and will premiere later this year, John Landgraf, the CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, announced Friday.

“I am thrilled to formally announce that we’ve placed a series order for ‘Mayans MC,’” Landgraf told press at FX’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

The follow up to “Sons of Anarchy” will begin airing just about 10 years after “Sons of Anarchy” first hit the air. “Mayans MC” is set to be released sometime in the summer or early fall of 2018, Landgraf revealed.

He added that the cast is diverse with many Latino actors starring in the show.

"Mayans MC" stars Edward James Olmos, JD Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

“Mayans MC” follows Pardo's character, EZ Reyes, and is set in a post “Anarchy” world.

Kirt Sutter’s “Sons of Anarchy” ran from 2008 to 2014 and starred Charlie Hunnam and Katey Sagal. Sagal won a Golden Globe for her role in the show, which was a hit with critics. “Sons of Anarchy” has a 90 percent ratings on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Sutter serves as the executive producer for "Mayans MC."

“We’re looking forward to ‘Mayans,’ and we’re hoping fans of ‘Sons’ will too,” Landgraf said.