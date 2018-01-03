John Krasinski 'wept' when he heard wife Emily Blunt sing

John Krasinski thinks his wife Emily Blunt is a talented actress, but it was her singing that brought him to tears.

Krasinski, 38, raved about Blunt, 34, in Vanity Fair's February issue.

“I had literally never heard her sing a note,” the actor said, adding that he thought they both had “the same level of singing talent, which is low mediocre.”

Krasinski said his view changed when he attended one of Blunt’s recording sessions for film adaptation of “Into the Woods.”

“[Director Rob Marshall] just turned to the window, cued the song, the orchestra started playing, and Emily started singing, and I just immediately wept,” Krasinski said. “It was really wild. It was like finding out that your wife can levitate.”

He added, “It was just like, ‘When were you going to tell me this?’”

The actor said that Marshall was shocked to hear he never heard Blunt sing.

The couple, who married in 2010 and have two children together, worked with each other on their film “A Quiet Place.” Krasinski described watching Blunt act as well.

“The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does,” he told Vanity Fair. “It’s so honest and so pure and so powerful. It’s like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts.”

Blunt's singing and acting talents will soon be on display in her upcoming film "Mary Poppins Returns," in which she plays the iconic nanny with real superpowers.

Blunt told Vanity Fair her version of the well-known character is “a bit more eccentric and frickin’ weird. She is incredibly rude, vain, and batty. She really made me laugh.”

"Mary Poppins Returns" is set to be released Dec. 25, 2018.

