Bryan Cranston mocks Trump for air-travel safety record tweet

Bryan Cranston mocked Donald Trump on Tuesday after the president took credit for having no reported commercial aviation-related deaths in 2017.

“Thank you @realDonaldTrump for preventing US commercial airlines from crashing in 2017. Your active participation monitoring the flight patterns and safety regulations was greatly appreciated. In 2018 could you please turn your efforts toward preventing wildfires and hurricanes?” the “Breaking Bad” actor sarcastically tweeted.

Trump tweeted earlier Tuesday about the good news regarding the commercial aviation industry. He said that his “strict” regulations on commercial aviation has led to “zero deaths in 2017.”

“The best and safest year on record!” he concluded.

The president was most likely referring to the Aviation Safety network (ASN) report that said there were no airline passenger fatalities in the world in 2017, making it “the safest year in aviation history.”

BRYAN CRANSTON: 'F--- YOU' TO ANYONE WHO WANTS TRUMP TO FAIL

There were 10 deadly airline accidents that occurred last year, but they involved cargo planes and propeller-powered aircraft, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Cranston, 61, previously spoke out against Trump critics who said they wanted the president to fail, telling them to “f--- off.”

“President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that," Cranston said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October. "That being said, he is the president.

“If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails,’” he added.