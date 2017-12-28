Corey Feldman: Lifetime movie won't include 'a lot of sex and drugs' from his 'X-rated' childhood abuse

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim’s late 1980s Hollywood successes and pitfalls will be documented in the new Lifetime movie, “A Tale of Two Coreys,” which Feldman says will tackle their battle with childhood sexual abuse in a TV-friendly way.

“Because it is a TV movie they couldn’t go into specifics—like when it came to who Haim’s actual abuser was, we had to sugar coat that and present it in a more TV applicable that way,” Feldman told People. “It’s like putting a G rating on an X-rated storyline. There was a lot of sex and drugs that were a part of the story which obviously you can’t show on television.”

The TV movie, set to premiere Jan. 6, will feature young actors Elijah Marcano and Justin Ellings and will take a look back on the former child stars’ rise to fame and the abuse they experienced while working in the entertainment industry.

Feldman first met Haim on the set of 1987’s “The Lost Boys,” where the two budding actors formed a fast friendship. As Feldman and Hiam grew to become teen heartthrobs, the dark side of fame later revealed itself to the young actors, Feldman claims. In 2013, Feldman came out with the memoir, “Coreyography,” in which he detailed the alleged abuse.

Haim died in 2010 and Feldman has been more outspoken than ever lately, inspired by the recent downfall of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein whose career came crashing down when was accused of assault by dozens of women.

“We were in the midst of our tour, and all the sudden the Harvey Weinstein thing broke. I tried to put blinders on,” he told People. “But every time I’d go on social media, people were asking me, ‘What’s going on? Are you going to name names? Now’s the time.’ Eventually, I just felt the pressure after about a week of it.”

Feldman told People that sharing his experiences with the public also helped him become more transparent with his teenage son, Zen Scott Feldman.

“He pretty much hears every conversation I have,” Feldman said. “We’re very open and very, very, often communicate.”

And while the former child star hopes to go back to acting someday, for now, he enjoys focusing on helping others while working on his personal healing and health.

“They’re old scars,” he told People. “I’m not going to say it doesn’t affect me at some core level, every once in a while it does. I feel like I let so much of the hate just roll off my shoulders. I have found a peaceful life.”

Feldman is also currently working on funding for another film about his experiences that he wants to produce himself.

He said his late-pal Haim would be glad he is opening up.

“[Haim] said, ‘I want my story to be told so if anything should ever happen to me, I want you to tell my story,” Feldman recalled.